Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown on corruption, Vigilance sleuths launched simultaneous house searches at 10 locations linked to Kailash Chandra Sahu, Chief Engineer and Basin Manager of Baitarani Basin, Keonjhar.

The raids are being conducted on allegations of possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

As per reports, the search operations are being carried out by a team of an Additional Superintendent of Police, four Deputy Superintendent of Police, seven inspectors, seven Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), and other supporting staff, armed with search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar.

Search operations are going on at the following places linked to Sahu:

Residential Flat No.308 on the 3rd floor of Jagannath Mansion at Mouza-Bhoi Nagar Unit No.9, Sahid Nagar, Bhubaneswar. Dist-Khordha.

Residential Flat No.002 on the 2nd floor, Block-B of Maa Tarini Apartment, Jagabandhu Mohapatra Complex at Mouza-Dolipur, Vyasanagar, Dist-Jajpur.

Flat No.1302 on the 3rd floor, Block-A of Dharma Heaven Apartment at Mouza-Puri Sahar Unit-3, Mangalaghat, PS-Puri Sadar, Dist-Puri.

Shop No.4 on the 1st floor of Jagabandhu Bhawan at Mouza-Dolipur, Khata No.260, Plot No.673/933, Unit-8, Vyasanagar, Jajpur Road, Dist-Jajpur.

Triple Storyed Residential building over Plot No.1454/2702, Khata No.392/295 in Mouza-Mrutyunjayapur, Byasanagar, PS-Korei, Dist-Jajpur.

2 nos of Store House over Plot No.12, Khata No.05 at Mouza-Begana, PS-Korei, Dist-Jajpur.

Residential Govt. quarter of Sri Kailash Chandra Sahu, Chief Engineer & Basin Manager, Baitarani Basin, Keonjhar at Keonjhar town.

Office Chamber of Kailash Chandra Sahu, Chief Engineer & Basin Manager, Baitarani Basin, Keonjhar at Keonjhar town.

Paternal house of Kailash Chandra Sahu at his native village at Ramkapur, PS-Mahanga, Dist-Cuttack.

House of a relative of Sahu at Vill-Banahara, Po-Bodamundai, PS-Salepur, Dist-Cuttack

