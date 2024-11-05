Puri: The ongoing controversy surrounding the Puri Srimandir, one of India’s most sacred temples, has once again come into focus with a renewed call for intervention by national leaders.

Jagannath Swain Mohapatra, the chief Badagrahi (head servitor) of Lord Jagannath, has voiced his concern about the protracted issues surrounding the temple’s upkeep and conservation. Mohapatra suggested that both the President and the Prime Minister should actively intervene to ensure the monument’s preservation and respect for religious sentiments.

For over 50 years, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been embroiled in debates over its role in the temple’s conservation, often facing criticism from various stakeholders regarding the condition and management of the Srimandir.

Puri Srimandir Mohapatra emphasized the need for the ASI to operate independently while taking the specific needs and traditions of the Srimandir into account. His statements reflect a growing sentiment among temple devotees and local authorities, who believe that national leaders must play a more direct role in addressing long-standing issues concerning the temple’s maintenance.

“The Srimandir is not just a place of worship but a part of our heritage and spiritual identity,” said Mohapatra. “This calls for a concerted effort from our country’s highest offices to bring clarity and resolve the ongoing conflicts over the temple’s conservation.”

The Puri Srimandir, revered worldwide and drawing millions of devotees each year, remains a central point of pride for Odias and a cornerstone of the Jagannath culture. Mohapatra’s statement has sparked discussions, with calls for swift action to protect the temple’s sanctity, structural integrity, and the faith it represents.