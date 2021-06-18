New Delhi: Chicken Tikka Masala is a curry of roasted chicken pieces in a spicy sauce. The curry is known for its rich creamy texture. Chicken pieces are marinated in yogurt and spices and baked in an oven/pan-fried. The fried pieces are then cooked in an aromatic sauce and later, heavy cream is added to it to give a creamy texture.

Ingredients

To marinate chicken

300 grams Chicken, cut into small size pieces

1/2 cup Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)

1 teaspoon Cumin powder (Jeera)

1-1/2 teaspoon Coriander Powder (Dhania)

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1-inch ginger, finely chopped

6 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon Red Chilli powder

1 tablespoon Kasuri Methi (Dried Fenugreek Leaves)

Salt, as required

For the tikka masala gravy

1 Onion

1 Tomato

5 Cashew nuts

1 teaspoon Cumin powder (Jeera)

1 teaspoon Coriander Powder (Dhania)

1 cloves (Laung)

1/4 teaspoon Cinnamon Powder (Dalchini)

1/4 teaspoon Cardamom Powder (Elaichi)

1/2 cup Fresh cream

1 tablespoon butter (Unsalted)

Oil, as required

Salt, to taste

How to make Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe