Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe
New Delhi: Chicken Tikka Masala is a curry of roasted chicken pieces in a spicy sauce. The curry is known for its rich creamy texture. Chicken pieces are marinated in yogurt and spices and baked in an oven/pan-fried. The fried pieces are then cooked in an aromatic sauce and later, heavy cream is added to it to give a creamy texture.
Ingredients
To marinate chicken
- 300 grams Chicken, cut into small size pieces
- 1/2 cup Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)
- 1 teaspoon Cumin powder (Jeera)
- 1-1/2 teaspoon Coriander Powder (Dhania)
- 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- 1-inch ginger, finely chopped
- 6 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon Red Chilli powder
- 1 tablespoon Kasuri Methi (Dried Fenugreek Leaves)
- Salt, as required
- For the tikka masala gravy
- 1 Onion
- 1 Tomato
- 5 Cashew nuts
- 1 teaspoon Cumin powder (Jeera)
- 1 teaspoon Coriander Powder (Dhania)
- 1 cloves (Laung)
- 1/4 teaspoon Cinnamon Powder (Dalchini)
- 1/4 teaspoon Cardamom Powder (Elaichi)
- 1/2 cup Fresh cream
- 1 tablespoon butter (Unsalted)
- Oil, as required
- Salt, to taste
How to make Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe
- To begin making the Chicken Tikka Masala, thoroughly clean and wash the chicken pieces.
- To marinate the chicken for the Chicken Tikka Masala, in a mixing bowl, combine yogurt, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, ginger, garlic, chili powder, kasuri methi, and salt along with the chicken. Allow the chicken to marinate for a minimum of 30 minutes.
- Once the chicken is marinated, in a pan, add a teaspoon of oil and cook marinated chicken pieces until they are cooked well for about 8 minutes. The chicken pieces should be juicy and tender.
- Cooking chicken for an extended time will make them hard and rubbery. Do not add water.
- The next step is to make the tikka masala gravy.
- Heat a teaspoon of oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook until they become translucent.
- Add tomatoes and cook them for about two minutes. Add cashews and toss them for a minute. Allow the onion tomato masala to cool down.
- Once it cools down, grind onion, tomato, and cashew into a fine paste.
- Heat a kadhai/wok with a tablespoon of butter. Once the butter melts, add cloves, cinnamon powder, and cardamom powder and saute until aroma comes out.
- Add cumin powder and coriander powder and combine them well.
- Add the onion-tomato-cashew puree to the pan, combine them well and saute for few minutes.
- Crush kasuri methi with your hand and add to the tikka masala gravy. Add the marinated chicken pieces, the required amount of salt, and cream. Toss the chicken tikka masala well so that they are combined well.
- Simmer the chicken tikka masala for about 5 minutes. If the tikka masala is of a thicker consistency, adjust the addition of water according to your requirements.
- Switch off the heat and garnish the chicken tikka masala with coriander leaves and it is ready to be served.
- Serve Chicken Tikka Masala with Dhaba Style Spicy Ghee Rice Recipe Made From Whole Spices or Butter Garlic Naan Recipe (Garlic Flavoured Flat Bread) and Pickled onions for a complete Weekend dinner.