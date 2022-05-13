Chicken Price Soars In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chicken lovers will have to shell out more from their pockets if they want to buy some chicken as the price of broiler chicken witnessing a sharp rise in Odisha.

Reportedly, broiler chicken, which was being sold at Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kg a couple of days back, now costs Rs 280 a kg, much to the inconvenience of consumers.

According to sources, chicken is now in short supply from the local farmers in Odisha. As a result, broiler chicken is being exported from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to meet the rising demand.

Meanwhile, meat sellers in the city-state that the price of chicken hiked due to high demand for chicken due to marriage season.