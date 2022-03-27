Chicken Cheese Balls Recipe!

Bhubaneswar: Chicken Cheese Balls are the best cheese-loaded snacks for any fun party. Serve them with your favorite dip or sauce and you will never go back to those frozen cheese ball packets.

Ingredients for 16 balls

2 chicken breasts, cooked

2 egg yolks

¼ cup plain flour(30 g)

1 ¾ cups shredded mozzarella cheese(175 g)

2 spring onions, chopped

½ teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 cup bread crumbs(100 g)

Preparation