Chicken Cheese Balls Recipe!
Bhubaneswar: Chicken Cheese Balls are the best cheese-loaded snacks for any fun party. Serve them with your favorite dip or sauce and you will never go back to those frozen cheese ball packets.
Ingredients for 16 balls
- 2 chicken breasts, cooked
- 2 egg yolks
- ¼ cup plain flour(30 g)
- 1 ¾ cups shredded mozzarella cheese(175 g)
- 2 spring onions, chopped
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup bread crumbs(100 g)
Preparation
- Shred the cooked chicken breasts in a bowl using 2 forks.
- Transfer the chicken to a larger bowl and pour in the egg yolks, flour, cheese, spring onions, paprika, rosemary, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
- Mix together and then roll the mixture into balls using your hands.
- Coat the balls in breadcrumbs.
- Heat up a litre of oil in a frying pan and deep fry the balls for about 3 minutes.