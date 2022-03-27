Chicken Cheese Balls
Chicken Cheese Balls Recipe!

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Chicken Cheese Balls are the best cheese-loaded snacks for any fun party. Serve them with your favorite dip or sauce and you will never go back to those frozen cheese ball packets.

Ingredients for 16 balls

  • 2 chicken breasts, cooked
  • 2 egg yolks
  • ¼ cup plain flour(30 g)
  • 1 ¾ cups shredded mozzarella cheese(175 g)
  • 2 spring onions, chopped
  • ½ teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • 1 cup bread crumbs(100 g)

Preparation

  1. Shred the cooked chicken breasts in a bowl using 2 forks.
  2. Transfer the chicken to a larger bowl and pour in the egg yolks, flour, cheese, spring onions, paprika, rosemary, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
  3. Mix together and then roll the mixture into balls using your hands.
  4. Coat the balls in breadcrumbs.
  5. Heat up a litre of oil in a frying pan and deep fry the balls for about 3 minutes.

 

 

