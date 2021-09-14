Chhorii: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Upcoming Horror Flick To Release On Amazon Prime Video In November

New Delhi: Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha’s upcoming horror film Chhorii will release on Amazon Prime Video in November.

The official handle of Amazon Prime Video took to Twitter and shared an announcement teaser of the film.

“The new face of horror now coming to haunt us. #ChhoriiOnPrime, this November,” the tweet read.

The film features Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal and Yaanea Bharadwaj.

Chhorii is a “genre-breaking take on horror”. It chronicles the story of age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of pure terror.

Produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment, Chhorii is the remake of critically-acclaimed 2017 Marathi horror Lapachhapi. Filmmaker Vishal Furia, who directed the original, has helmed the Hindi remake as well.