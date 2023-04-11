Chhena Poda Dibasa Today!

Bhubaneswar: Odisha, the coastal state of India, is a foodies’ paradise. From the sacred food of the Gods, the Mahaprasada, to an array of delectable desserts like rasagola, chenna poda and rasaa bali, it boasts of a flavorous regional cuisine.

Odia households are known to exude the aroma of distinct dishes for specific occasions, be it Raja, Kartika Purnima or Makara Sankranti, round the year.

Known for its typical lingering taste of burnt cheese, this sweetmeat was invented by late Sudarsan Sahu of Nayagarh while experimenting with the leftover cottage cheese.

Born on April 11, 1931, Sahu had his ancestral origins in Satapatana village under Nayagarh’s Dasapalla block. He moved out of his village and set up a small hotel, rather a sweet stall in the heart of Nayagarh town in 1947 and started his business. He made Nayagarh his home and settled in the Kacheri Bazaar area where he lived till he breathed his last on November 23, 2016.Making Chhena Poda is very easy. You will be surprised by the simplicity and the utter ease in the recipe. Unlike other baking recipes which involve two to three steps, this one is a one-bowl recipe. One cannot go wrong when making this delicious paneer cake. That is the hallmark of this sweet dish.

Chhenapoda was created by Sahu out of sheer improvisation. He wanted a way to use the leftover Chhena or cottage cheese, which was getting bad overnight and added to his loss in business. So he devised a plan and baked the leftover cottage cheese in earthen stove (Chulha) after mixing it with sugar. Though the outcome was tasty, it was a bit hard in texture. So in order to make it softer, Sahu decided to add some Suji to the mix and voila, the result was even better. He did not stop there and experimented by adding cardamom powder, cashews and raisins in the dough. Thus the delicious and mouthwatering Chhenapoda came into being.

It will be safe to say as long as there are sweet teeth, Chhenapoda will continue to be savoured with utmost delight. There is just one thing left to be done and it is the Geographical Indications (GI) tag, which will make Chhenapoda unique to Odisha and would be a fitting tribute to Sudarshan Sahu.