Chhavi Mittal Shares 3 Core Strengthening Exercises For Flat Stomach And Strong Back

New Delhi: Actor-producer and fitness enthusiast Chhavi Mittal shared 3 exercises that can help one achieve a flat stomach while strengthening back and stomach muscles.

Take A look:

Exercises for flat stomach and back aches

Exercise 1

The first exercise requires you to lie down on a flat surface. Pull your stomach closer to the floor to cover the natural back curve formed while laying down. While keeping your stomach down, pull your pelvic bone upwardsKeep your stomach muscles tight and raise your knees one at a time in a 90-degree position Hold this position for 30 minutes Do this exercise 10 times

Exercise 2

For the second exercise, resume the same position as exercise 1 Continue to hold this position and slowly straighten one leg Count to 10 and bring it back to the same position Repeat this for some time Now, straighten your other leg and bring it back to the same position Repeat this for some time as well

Exercise 3