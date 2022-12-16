Chhavi Mittal Shares 3 Core Strengthening Exercises For Flat Stomach And Strong Back
New Delhi: Actor-producer and fitness enthusiast Chhavi Mittal shared 3 exercises that can help one achieve a flat stomach while strengthening back and stomach muscles.
Take A look:
Exercises for flat stomach and back aches
Exercise 1
- The first exercise requires you to lie down on a flat surface. Pull your stomach closer to the floor to cover the natural back curve formed while laying down.
- While keeping your stomach down, pull your pelvic bone upwardsKeep your stomach muscles tight and raise your knees one at a time in a 90-degree position
- Hold this position for 30 minutes
- Do this exercise 10 times
Exercise 2
- For the second exercise, resume the same position as exercise 1
- Continue to hold this position and slowly straighten one leg
- Count to 10 and bring it back to the same position
- Repeat this for some time
- Now, straighten your other leg and bring it back to the same position
- Repeat this for some time as well
Exercise 3
- For the third exercise, stay in the same position as exercises 1 and 2
- Straighten one leg and raise your arms
- Count to 10 and lower your arms and bring your leg back to a 90-degree position
- Repeat this for some time
- Do the same for the other leg while raising your arms and count till 10
- Repeat this for some time as well
