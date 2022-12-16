Chhavi Mittal
Lifestyle & CultureHealth

Chhavi Mittal Shares 3 Core Strengthening Exercises For Flat Stomach And Strong Back

By Pragativadi News Service
4

New Delhi: Actor-producer and fitness enthusiast Chhavi Mittal shared 3 exercises that can help one achieve a flat stomach while strengthening back and stomach muscles.

Take A look:

Exercises for flat stomach and back aches

Exercise 1

  1. The first exercise requires you to lie down on a flat surface. Pull your stomach closer to the floor to cover the natural back curve formed while laying down.
  2. While keeping your stomach down, pull your pelvic bone upwardsKeep your stomach muscles tight and raise your knees one at a time in a 90-degree position
  3. Hold this position for 30 minutes
  4. Do this exercise 10 times

Exercise 2

  1. For the second exercise, resume the same position as exercise 1
  2. Continue to hold this position and slowly straighten one leg
  3. Count to 10 and bring it back to the same position
  4. Repeat this for some time
  5. Now, straighten your other leg and bring it back to the same position
  6. Repeat this for some time as well

Exercise 3

  1. For the third exercise, stay in the same position as exercises 1 and 2
  2. Straighten one leg and raise your arms
  3. Count to 10 and lower your arms and bring your leg back to a 90-degree position
  4. Repeat this for some time
  5. Do the same for the other leg while raising your arms and count till 10
  6. Repeat this for some time as well
Pragativadi News Service 13776 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking