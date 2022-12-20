Chhattisgarh tourist drowns in Puri sea while bathing

Puri: A tourist from Chhattisgarh drowned in the sea while taking bath in Puri on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Pranjal Shrivas of Bilaspur district in the neighbouring state.

According to sources, the tourist drowned while bathing in the sea near Chakra Tirtha sea beach. Though he was brought to the hospital, the doctor declared him dead.

Notably, Raghubendra Gurdar, a tourist from Badera area of Gwalior, drowned in the Puri sea on the 17th of November and a West Bengal tourist also drowned in the sea in the month of September.