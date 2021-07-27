Chhattisgarh: Top Naxal Commander Tiger Hoonga Arrested

Raipur: A top Naxal commander Tiger Hoonga, who was allegedly involved in the 2018 Improvised explosive device (IED) attack against Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion and a few other assaults last year has been arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police.

According to police, the Naxal commander was wanted since 2013. He was involved in 17 major Naxalite operations in the Kistaram area of the state.

Sunil Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sukma, said, “Naxalite commander Tiger Hoonga, who was involved in the 2018 IED attack against CRPF and another IED attack last year, has been arrested. We have been looking for him since 2013.”

He said that the arrested Naxal commander was also involved in the looting and killing of local villagers.