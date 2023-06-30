Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh opens all 64 gates of Kalma barrage following heavy rain, reports started. As per available information, at least 1.18 lakh cusecs water was entering Mahanadi through the barrage.

Reportedly, 72,000 cusecs water entered Hirakud dam till 9am today, while water level in the reservoir stoods at 603.50 ft.

Chhattisgarh has been witnessing continuous rains for the last three days. There has been heavy rain in some places and moderate rain in many places.

It is pertinent to mention, Kalma barrage has 66 sluice gates and it can retain a maximum of 50.39 cubic million metres of water.