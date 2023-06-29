Chhattisgarh: Maoists abduct deputy sarpanch in Sukma

Chhattisgarh: Maoists have abducted a deputy sarpanch, Madvi Ganga, from his home in the insurgency hotbed of Burkapal in Sukma district.

Bastar IG P Sundarraj said: “The abducted deputy sarpanch is believed to have been kept somewhere south of the Chintal-Jagargunda axis. The Sarv Adivasi Samaj has issued an appeal. A few have returned and others are still in the jungle.”

This is a developing story. Further details awaits.