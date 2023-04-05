Chhattisgarh Man Gifts Ex Home Theatre with Bomb; Kills Her Husband | Accused Held

Chhattisgarh: An estranged lover’s ‘revenge plan in a deadly home theatre’ killed a newly-married man and his brother, while seriously injuring five others. The incident took place at Chamari village in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha district.

Chhattisgarh Police have solved the case of a home theatre music system explosion in Kabirdham district and arrested former lover of a newly married woman for allegedly planting a bomb in the electronic device with an intention to kill the couple, an official said on Wednesday.

According to Kabirdham additional superintendent of police, Manisha Thakur, a man, identified as one Sarju, was angry with his ex-girlfriend for getting married. Hence, he gifted her the home theatre system with explosives planted inside.

Officials said that when the victim, identified as 22-year-old Hemendra Meravi, was unwrapping the gifts a day after his wedding, he noticed that a “nameless present” box had a home theatre inside.

“As soon as Meravi tried to connect the music system to an electronic socket and switched it on, an explosion occurred, killing him on the spot,” ASP Thakur said.

She said that Meravi’s brother who was also present there also suffered burns and died during treatment. The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital and are under treatment.

“Condition of those injured in the explosion is said to be stable,” the ASP added. ASP Thakur further said that a team of forensic experts have been called for an investigation.

According to police, Hemendra Merawi got married on April 1. His brother Rajkumar, 30, and four others, including a one-and-a-half year boy, suffered injuries and they were taken to the district hospital in Kawradha.

Notably, the recent incident reminded many of The Patnagarh Bombing (also referred to as the Patnagarh Parcel Bomb in news reports). It was a bombing that took place in Patnagarh a Notified area Council of Bolangir District in Indian state of Odisha, on 23 February 2018. Soumya Sekhar Sahu, a 26 year old software engineer, and his great aunt, Jemamani Sahu, were killed by a parcel bomb delivered to Soumya’s house few days after his wedding. Soumya’s wife, Reema was seriously injured. After months of investigation, Police arrested a colleague of Soumya’s mother whom she had replaced at the college where she taught.