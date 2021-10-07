Chhattisgarh HC Grants Bail To Ex-MLA Anup Sai’s Driver Vardhan Toppo In Double Murder Case

Jharsuguda: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Thursday granted bail to Vardhan Toppo, who was arrested along with former MLA of Brajrajnagar Anup Sai, in a double murder case. Toppo was working as a driver for the ex-MLA in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district.

Justice Rajani Dubey granted bail to the accused driver, Vardhan Toppo, a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one local surety. Earlier the court had rejected his bail application for two times.

The High Court also directed Toppo to appear in the trial court on each and every date given to him.

On February 12 earlier 2020, Raigarh Police arrested the former MLA on charges of murdering a woman named Kalpana and her daughter in 2016. Sai’s driver Toppo was also arrested in connection with the matter. After nearly 700 interrogations across 6 States, Chhattisgarh police finally managed to crack the sensational double murder.

It may be mentioned here that the accused duo are lodged in Raigarh jail in Chhattisgarh.