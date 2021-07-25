Chhattisgarh: Gunfight breaks out between security forces and Naxals

Sukma: A gunfight broke out between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday.

SP Sunil Sharma said, there was an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in the forests of Minpa and Padiguda in Sukma district.

A day earlier on Saturday, four naxals surrendered before SP Abhishek Pallav as part of the ongoing rebalitation campaign (home return) in Dantewada district.

He said that Naxalites Motu Markam, Lalita Tamo, Baman Ram Kunjam and Bhima Markam, who were active in Malangir Area Committee of Darbha Division, all residents of Janmilitia, Madkamiras surrendered in Kirandul.

The Maoist of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) issued a press release, posters and a Chhattisgarhi song informing that it will observe Martyrs Week from July 28- August 3. They appealed to all the public of Bastar, living in villages and naxal affected areas to join the celebrations.