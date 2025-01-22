The death toll in the encounter by the joint operations conducted by the Odisha and Chhattisgarh security forces has reached 24.

So far, 17 bodies of Maoists have been recovered. Huge explosives, 4 rifles, 8 country-made guns, 4 magazines, 10 live bullets, and 4 tin bombs have been seized from the local area.

The search operation continues in Kulari Dangri of Gariabandh on the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

Nuapada SP informed that the search operation has been intensified. Maoist leader Chalapati was killed in the operation conducted yesterday.