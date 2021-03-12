Raipur: Janjgir-Champa District Collector Yashwant Kumar in Chhattisgarh has tested positive for coronavirus after receiving Covid vaccine.

Kumar has received both the doses of the vaccine. This has raised serious questions on the efficaciousness of the Covid vaccine.

The DM took to his official Twitter handle and announced his infection on Friday. Kumar has urged the people, who had recently come in contact with him, to get themselves tested.

The IAS officer had taken the last dose of Covid vaccine last week. He got himself tested yesterday and his report arrived as positive on Friday.

The District Collector got the first vaccine jab on February 8 and took the next dose on March 8. But, his RT-PCR test was positive for the deadly virus.

The Collectorate staff was subjected to coronavirus tests but none of them tested positive. Kumar has been placed in home isolation for a fortnight.

The Centre has expressed concern over the spike in active coronavirus cases in a few states, including Maharashtra, and advised people to be “careful and watchful” as “the pandemic is not yet over.”

The coronavirus situation in Maharashtra has become worrisome. A number of town and cities have been placed under night curfew following surge in coronavirus cases.