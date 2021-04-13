Chhattisgarh Covid Horror: Bodies Pile Up In Hospitals, Morgues

Raipur: Dozens of Covid bodies are lying on the floor and on stretchers at BR Ambedkar Hospital in Raipur and in hospitals in Durg as the morgues are full – revealing the horror of the Coronavirus crisis in Chhattisgarh.

Overwhelmed by the unprecedented number of deaths, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur has run out of space to store bodies. Far from freezers as is the procedure, they are now being kept pretty much anywhere with available space, a video clip recorded over the weekend shows.

Hospital authorities plead helplessness and say the bodies of patients who are dying of COVID-19 are piling up at the mortuary faster than they can be cremated.

The hospital’s intensive care units and oxygen-equipped beds have been at almost 100 per cent occupancy for the past week.

According to official sources, 55 bodies are being cremated in Raipur city on an average every day and most of them are coronavirus patients.