Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel watches ‘Kashmir Files’, Says BJP did not try to stop the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits

Chhattisgarh: ‘Kashmir Files’ showed that the central government running with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not try to stop the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Wednesday after watching Vivek Agnihotri’s film. The Congress leader had invited all Chhattisgarh MLAs to watch the film at a mall in Raipur.

Baghel told reporters that the film was half-cooked and there was just an attempt to show violence. Set around 1989-90, Baghel said, ‘Kashmir Files’ also had a political message suggesting that VP Singh was the prime minister and the BJP-supported government didn’t send the army despite President’s rule in the state.

“The protagonist says not only Hindus but also Buddhists, Sikhs, Muslims and everyone who stood with India was also killed,” Baghel said.