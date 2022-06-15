Chhattisgarh boy Rahul Sahu rescued from borewell after over 100 hours, taken to ICU

Chhattisgarh: Rahul Sahu, the 10-year-old boy who had fallen into a borewell in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir Champa district, was rescued after a 104-hour-long operation on Tuesday (June 14) night, said officials.

On Friday, Sahu fell into the borewell in the backyard of his residence in Pihrid village of Malkharoda development block while playing. A pipeline was installed for the oxygen supply.

Around 500 personnel, including officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army and the local police were involved in the massive rescue operation that had been underway since Friday evening.

A 70-feet pit parallel to the borewell was dug up on Friday evening, while a 15-feet tunnel was constructed to connect the pit with the borewell, people familiar with the matter said.

The government has also created a green corridor to shift the child to a Bilaspur hospital once he’s rescued, said an official familiar with the matter.

Bhupesh Baghel was continuously monitoring the situation.