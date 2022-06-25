Chhattisgarh Borewell Mishap: 11-YO Rahul Returns Home From Hospital

Bilaspur: Rahul Sahu, who was rescued after 110 hours after being trapped in an 80-ft deep borewell at Pihrid village in Malkharoda block, was today discharged from hospital.

On June 10, Rahul had fell into the borewell in the backyard of his residence in Pihrid village of Malkharoda development block while playing.

After his rescue from the borewell, 11-year-old Rahul was taken to Bilaspur Apollo Hospital and was in ICU under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors.

And now after 10-days of treatment in the hospital, the doctor has discharged him.