Chhatra Congress Scuffles With Police Over BJB College Suicide Case

Bhubaneswar: Chhatra Congress members scuffled with the police while they were on their way to gherao Odisha Assembly on Monday over the BJB College girl student suicide case.

The Chhatra Congress members demanded the resignation of the Higher Education minister and Higher Education dept secretary.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged ragging that led to the suicide.

Mystery shrouded the death of a Plus III first-year girl student who was found hanging from a fan inside her hostel room of BJB College here on Saturday morning.

According to the case diary, the deceased, Ruchika, who hailed from Athagarh in Cuttack district, was found dead on a bed inside the hostel room with a rope tied around her neck on July 2. It is suspected that she died by suicide.

A note, suspected to have been written by Ruchika, was found near the body. In the note, it has been mentioned that she was going through depression due to constant ragging and torture by three of her seniors. However, the deceased has not mentioned the names of the three senior students.