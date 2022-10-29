Chhatra Congress Activists Clash With Police In Bid To Enter Minister’s House Over ZP Member’s Death

Bhubaneswar: Activists of Chhatra Congress (Congress students’ wing NSUI) on Saturday barged into official residence of minister Tusharkanti Behera with pelting eggs and tomatoes over police inaction into the mysterious death of a zilla parishad member.

Behera, the minister of state for home was not present at the house during the incident. The march staged by students wing of Congress party was stopped short of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence as police set up barricades and detained the agitators at various locations.

Shouting slogans, the protesters jostled with the police as they tried to break the barricades.

During the march, some of the protesters barged into the premises of Behera’s residence, which is on the way to that of Patnaik, and pelted the house with eggs.

There was thin police deployment at Behera’s residence, which is around 2.5 km from the chief minister’s house.

The Congress was demanding a proper investigation into the death of Dharmendra Sahoo, BJD zilla parishad member of Nimapara in Puri district.

BJP had on September 27 blocked the arterial Nimapara-Pipili Road, alleging that Sahoo was “murdered” for political reasons.

Sahoo (48) was found hanging at his home in Sisupalgarh on September 24. His post-mortem report suggested that he died of asphyxia. Ahead of his death, Sahoo had posted a message on social media, asking the police to examine the contents of his phone.

Both Congress and BJP demanded the resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, who is also the local MLA, alleging he had a role to play in the incident.