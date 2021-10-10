Chhatisha Nijog Committee To Hold Meeting Ahead Of Kartik Month Rituals

Puri: In a bid to take the decision regarding the rituals of deities at the centuries-old Jagannath Temple during the holy month of Kartik, Srimandir Chhatisha Nijog Committee will hold a meeting on Monday.

According to sources, members of the committee will take some major decisions to hold special rituals of holy Kartik month, abiding by COVID-19 protocols.

As the pilgrimage town sees a huge crowd in this holy month, Committee may take major steps regarding this following Covid guidelines.

In the previous SOP review meeting, it was decided to close the temple on special festive days, which is still going on. Meanwhile, the committee will take decisions to make arrangements for the upcoming rituals and the month-long “Habisa” brata, sources said.