Chhatar Jatra To Be Held Sans Devotees In Bhawanipatna

Bhawanipatna: The annual Chhatar Jatra of goddess Manikeswari, the presiding deity of Bhawanipatna town in Kalahandi district, will be conducted without devotees this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the decision, no devotee will be allowed to enter the temple nor to take part in rituals during the event. Apart from this, Section 144 will be clamped during the observance of the rituals at the shrine of the goddess.

Also, animal sacrifice is to be banned at the Manikeswari Temple on the occasion of Chhatar Jatra, which will be celebrated on October 13 this year.

Notably, during this religious event, a ceremonial Chhatar (umbrella) of goddess Manikeswari is taken out from the temple early in the morning to Jenakhalo–located on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna following the performance of secret rituals at the temple. The return journey of the Chhatar to the temple is known as Chhatar Jatra.