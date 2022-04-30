Cheteshwar Pujara Slams Third County Ton In Three Matches

Cheteshwar Pujara extended his good form in the English County Championship scoring his third century of the season in three matches in the game between Sussex and Durham.

Pujara scored an unbeaten 128* off 198 deliveries, striking 16 fours to help Sussex end Day 2 on 362/5. Batting at No. 5, Pujara walked in at 108 for 3 and batted for the rest of the day.

Sussex currently lead Durham by 139 runs in the first innings. Pujara has been in scintillating form this season in the County Championship and has amassed 456 runs in just 5 innings at an average of 152.00.

He also scored a magnificent double century in Sussex’s encounter against Derbyshire. Pujara is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the English County Championship after Shan Masood (671 runs).