Cheteshwar Pujara Becomes Fourth Indian To Complete 20,000 First-Class Runs

New Delhi: Veteran middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara became the fourth Indian batter to amass 20,000 runs in first-class cricket.

Pujara accomplished this milestone during Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha in Nagpur. The 35-year-old needed 96 runs to reach the landmark before the match. He successfully scored a total of 109 runs in both innings during the ongoing match.

Pujara, who is out of the Indian Test team since June 2023, scored 43 runs in the first innings, and 66 in the second. His innings helped Saurashtra score 206 in the first innings, and 244 in the second. The Jaydev Unadkat-led team won the match by 238 runs.

In his illustrious Test career, spanning 103 matches, Pujara amassed 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60. His international record includes 19 centuries and 35 fifties, with a highest score of 206*.