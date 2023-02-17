Chetan Sharma Resigns As BCCI Chief Selector Amid Controversy

New Delhi: The Chief Selector for the Indian Cricket team, Chetan Sharma, has resigned from his position, according to reports.

This comes a day after Sharma was caught in a controversy after he allegedly revealed classified selection matters during a sting operation conducted by a TV channel.

As per reports, Sharma has sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who accepted it.

Sharma, who was recently reinstated by the BCCI after being removed following India’s showing in the T20 World Cup in Australia, was seen during the sting operation casting aspersions on players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Sharma also allegedly revealed his internal discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli during the sting conducted by a TV channel.

Sharma alleged that a lot of players take injections to expedite their return to competitive cricket despite being 80 to 85 per cent fit.

The former India pace bowler also alleged that there was a difference of opinion between him and the team management over Bumrah’s return from a stress fracture for the T20I series against Australia in September.