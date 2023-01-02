Chetan Sharma Likely To Continue As BCCI Selection Committee Chief

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Chetan Sharma, who was the head of the BCCI selection committee for the men’s cricket team from December 2020 till late last year, is likely to continue as the chief selector, NDTV reported.

The Chetan Sharma-led panel was earlier dissolved in November as the BCCI started the process to appoint a new selection panel late last year. However, now it is very likely for Chetan to continue in his role.

Also, at least seven ex-India cricketers, who have been shortlisted for the selection panel, were also interviewed on Monday. In all, 13 former players have been shortlisted and the interviews will continue on Tuesday.

The Ashok Malhotra-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) conducted interviews of the potential national selection committee candidates. Chetan Sharma, Harvinder Singh, Amay Khurasia, Ajay Ratra, SS Das, S Sharath and Connor Williams were among those who appeared for the interviews by the CAC on Monday. Venkatesh Prasad wasn’t shortlisted.

According to sources, Harvinder Singh is also likely to continue in the selection panel.