Chessable Masters: Praggnanandhaa Beats Anish Giri, To Take On Ding Liren In Final

New Delhi: Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on Wednesday outwit Dutch GM Anish to reach the final of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters tournament.

Praggnanandhaa outclassed Giri by 3.5-2.5.

The Indian chess star defeated the highly-rated Giri, pipping the Dutchman in the tiebreak after the four-game rapid online semifinal match ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Praggnanadhaa will now take on world No.2 Ding Liren of China in the finals.

Praggnanandhaa has been in splendid touch in the tournament. He had defeated Carlsen in the preliminary phase in which he finished fourth.