Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa to meet Magnus Carlsen in final

By Pragativadi News Service
Indian teenage sensation, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, on Monday outclassed world No.3 Fabiano Caruana of the USA in the FIDE World Cup semifinals in Baku, Azerbaijan.

After a nerve-racking tie-break that ended in 3.5-2.5, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa emerged victorious, securing his place in the final and the Candidates 2024 tournament set to take place in Canada.

Praggnanandhaa displayed exceptional skill in beating Caruana following a 1-1 tie in their two-game classical series. This hard-earned victory has set up a captivating final against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway.

With this, Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian in 21 years to reach the final of the Chess World Cup. The last to do this was Viswanathan Anand who bagged the World Cup title twice, in 2000 and 2002, though it was in a different format.

