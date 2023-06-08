Chess Trainers Seminar Conducted at KIIT University

Bhubaneswar: 1st time Chess Trainers Seminar conducted by Mr. Jerry Douglas Nash, Chairman FIDE Chess in Education Commission held at Viswananthan Anand International Chess hall, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar.

For the 1st time KIIT & KISS Deemed to be University is organised a Chess trainer’s seminar conducted by Mr Jerry Douglas Nash, Chairman FIDE Chess in Education Commission today he will address all the coaches, players, Arbiters and District representatives and Affiliated Units of Odisha. Almost 100 representatives participated in this mega seminar.

The seminar included a mix of lecturer, technical session and case studies through Interaction with the participant and practical training.

During the seminar Chief Guest Prof. Achyuta Samanta Founder KIIT & KISS, President AOCA Mr. G.C Mohapatra , AICF Joint Secretary Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Tournament Director IM Sekhar Chandra Sahoo and Mr. Jerry Douglas Nash, was present in the dais.