Chess Player From Iran Competes Without Hijab At International Chess Tournament

Dubai: Sara Khadem, an International chess player from Iran competed at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan without wearing the hijab, according to media reports.

Photos of Sara Khadem playing without a hijab were posted by the International Chess Federation.

Under Iran’s strict dress code it is mandatory for women to wear a hijab.

According to the International Chess Federation website, Sara Khadem, also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, is ranked 804 in the world.

In October, Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competed in South Korea without a headscarf, but later said that she had done so unintentionally. Iran’s football team also refrained from singing the country’s national anthem at their first match in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This comes amid ongoing protests in Iran following the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died in police custody after she was detained for “inappropriate attire”- not wearing her hijab properly.