Budapest: India secured victories in the fifth round of the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, with the men’s team triumphing over Azerbaijan 3-1, while the women’s team emerged victorious against Kazakhstan with a score of 2.5-1.5.

Arjun Erigaisi continued his winning streak, achieving his fifth consecutive victory by defeating the world’s No. 4, Rauf Mamedov.

R Vaishali clinched a crucial victory on the second board against Meruert Kamalidenova. Divya Deshmukh, on the third board, was held to a draw by Xeniya Balabayava, marking Divya’s first draw following four consecutive wins. On the fourth board, Vantika Agarwal secured a win over Alua Nurman.

The men’s team maintained their undefeated streak, with Arjun, India’s top-ranked player, overcoming Mamedov on the third board.

D Gukesh clinched a victory on the top board against Aydin Suleymanli. R Praggnandhaa split points with Nijat Abasov on the second board, and Vidit Gujrathi drew with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

The Chess Olympiad is not only a testament to India’s results but also a display of their potential, as evidenced by their round five victory over Azerbaijan. Gukesh commented, “We have a nice mood in the team, and we’re having fun.”