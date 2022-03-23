Chennai Super Kings Unveil New-Look Jersey For IPL 2022

Chennai: Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings unveiled their new jersey for IPL 2022.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad, in a video, unboxed the new-look jersey featuring camouflage design on the shoulders, four stars atop the franchise’s logo and TVS Eurogrip branding in the front.

In 2021, Chennai Super Kings added the camouflage on the jersey as a tribute to the Indian armed forces. The four stars highlight the four titles they have won so far in the IPL – in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

The trademark roaring lion logo has been placed at the left corner of the shirt. The new jersey also features the logo of Chennai Super Kings’ principal sponsor, TVS Eurogrip, India’s leading two & three-wheeler tyre brand.

At the unveiling of the new jersey, Mr. P Madhavan, Executive-Vice President (Sales and marketing), TVS Srichakra Ltd said, “This is a high impact partnership, as big as it gets within the IPL opportunities. We are in a growth phase and with the champions by our side, we are looking to catapult our brand recall, salience and hence business to the next level.”

KS Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings, said, “Chennai Super Kings team is pleased and proud to carry the logo of a trusted, successful and legacy brand: TVS Eurogrip, on its jersey. As a mark of respect to our soldiers and also the association our captain has with the army, we introduced the camouflage on the shoulders last year. It also gelled very well with the yellow. We have added camouflage at the back of the jersey now.”

Mr. Arvind Singh, COO of TVS Srichakra Ltd, said, “I think the best part of this association is the value compatibility of both brands. TVS Eurogrip is all about high performanace, quality tyres; tyre technology that makes the rider the most confident one on the road and Chennai Super Kings similarly have been consistently delivering high performance. As principal sponsors we are sure that the association with Chennai Super Kings would lead to winning strides for both partners.”