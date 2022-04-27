Chennai Super Kings Have The Best Fans In The World: Bravo

Chennai: Super King Dwayne Bravo lauded the Superfans for showering their unconditional love and support for the men in yellow and mentioned that the Superfans “are the best fans in the world.”

“It is always good to have a huge fanbase such as CSK. It is an honour to play for this team. The fans are the most loyal fans. They are respectable of how we are performing, whether it is good or bad, their loyalty remains the same. Obviously, they will be disappointed at times if we are not playing well, and that is only fair.

“But I think overall, we have the best fans in the world and we appreciate them. And, it is good that we have that love and connection between fans and players,” Bravo said during the Gulf-Chennai Super Kings interaction session.

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, during the event, said that it was his dream to play for the Super Kings.

“Obviously, it feels good. It’s been a dream for me to be a part of this team, to keep on performing and contributing to this wonderful franchise has always been the aim. It will always be (the case) whatever the circumstances are, to give 100 percent to this franchise,” said Gaikwad.