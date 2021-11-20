Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Victory With Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mr. N Srinivasan, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, The India Cements Ltd, shared the IPL 2021 trophy with the representative of the people of Tamil Nadu, Honorable Chief Minister Thiru. M.K. Stalin at The Champions Call – a felicitation ceremony hosted by India Cements Ltd, which has completed 75 years, at the Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Saturday.

Ms. Rupa Gurunath, Whole Time Director, India Cements Ltd, Mr. Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary ofBCCI, Mr. Brijesh Patel, IPL Chairman, and Mr. Kapil Dev, former India captain, graced the occasion.

The Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru. Stalin presented mementos to Chennai Super Kings players MS Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Bhagat Verma and KM Asif, and members of the support staff L Balaji,Dr. R.N Baba, Dr. Madhu, N Sanjay and Lakshminarayanan.

Under the leadership of Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings won their fourth IPL title defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final on October 15 in Dubai. The Chennai Super Kings had earlier won the tournament in 2010, 2011 and 2018 apart from winning the Champions League T20 in 2010 and 2014.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru. M.K. Stalin said:

Before I start my speech, I want to say something. Mr N Srinivasan invited me for the function as the Chief Minister. According to him, I have come here as Chief Minister. But according to me I have come here as a fan of Dhoni! Not just me, my grandchildren have come here as Dhoni fans too. Even my father, Dr Kalaignar was a fan of Dhoni. I have come here with happiness and pride.

I’m happy to have got the opportunity to congratulate the winners of IPL 2021 – Chennai Super Kings. I thank Mr Srinivasan for giving me this opportunity. Chennai means Super, it has been proved once again. Even though I am here in this function, as a Chief Minister, my heart is constantly thinking about the rains. I’m constantly thinking about the safety and relief measures due to the floods. Dr Kalaignar used to say ‘even when you’re in the fortress, you should always be thinking about the huts’.

I’m passionate about cricket too. When I was Chennai’s mayor, I have played and conducted matches. When I was Mayor, I got an opportunity to play in the Kargil War funds exhibition game with Kapil Dev. I have come here to praise Dhoni. Tamizhargal Pachai Tamizhargal endraal, Dhoni Manjal Tamizhar.

Dhoni’s home state is Jharkhand. But now he has more or less become a Chennai-ite. Dear Dhoni, you might be from Jharkhand. But we the people of Tamil Nadu love you as one among us.

Under captain Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings has risen again. Tamizh people see Dhoni as one among them because he has reached top heights hailing from a small town with his hardwork. Apart from being a brilliant finisher and wicketkeeper, Dhoni is also a top captain. I thank everyone for the memorable opportunity. Dear Dhoni, we want you to lead CSK for many more seasons.

Mr. N Srinivasan, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, The India Cements Ltd, said:

There are two or three greats who are present here. First, I’m really happy that Kapil could come. There are two others in the audience whom I want to acknowledge. One is the incomparable Ravi Shastri and the other is our own Krishnmachari Srikanth. This is in a sense, an emotional time for me.

Everybody had written us off but all of us had faith in the team. I always tell people that we own the franchise, not the players. No player wants to lose. Therefore, we treat victory and defeat as two sides of the same coin. I must, at this time, reminisce a little about the late VB Chandrasekhar, a person who raised the paddle first on behalf of CSK. How did the name CSK come? There was a photograph of Srikanth tossing the ball and asking people to suggest the name.

The most names came for Chennai Super Kings, that’s how the name Chennai Super Kings was chosen as name.

I could not go for the first set of auctions. I told VB, at any cost, MS Dhoni. It turns out that was the best decision I ever took. Everybody wanted MS Dhoni but we got MS Dhoni. That is how the relationship between the India Cements family and MS Dhoni started. At no point in time during our entire period, we have disappointed MS Dhoni and he has never disappointed us.

Mr MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings Captain, said:

As far as Chennai is concerned, the association started in 2008 when it comes to IPL. But it started before that when it came to other formats…one of the most memorable being my Test debut, which happened in Chennai. I never knew that I would be picked by CSK. I was in the auction, I got picked. It gave me an opportunity to understand the culture which was very different from where I actually came from. I believe Chennai taught me a lot. Tamil Nadu taught me a lot. When it came to how to conduct myself, how to appreciate the game…each and every game we played at Chepauk, the fans came and they supported good cricket.

A lot of times you have that mentality where you want your team to do well but you don’t want the opponent to do well…which was never the case in Chennai. I think Sachin paaji got one of the best ovations whenever he walked into the ground even when he was playing for the Mumbai Indians…so that was the love and the understanding of the game when it comes to the fans of Tamil Nadu (when it comes to cricket). We had a very good run from 2008 when it came to franchisee cricket but it became interesting in 2020. It was the first season we didn’t qualify to the next stage of IPL.

It gave us the chance to test the real character of the franchisee because when the going is good you always keep talking about what you do, what is the process you follow but it gave us the opportunity to earn the respect of the players and the fans. Overall, it’s the fan following that CSK has got…but I won’t limit the fan following only to Tamil Nadu. I think it goes much beyond that. It goes beyond the state of Tamil Nadu and it goes beyond the border of India.

Whenever we have played…at Chepauk or we go to Bengaluru or we go to Mumbai, we go to Delhi or when we have played at Durban, Jo’burg or Dubai, we have got the most support wherever we sneeded them. I would like to thank the fans for supporting us the way they have done even during the lean patch.

I have always planned my cricket.

My last game that I played was in Ranchi. The last ODI…was at my hometown in Ranchi. So hopefully my last T20, it will be in Chennai…whether it’s next year or in five years’ time, we don’t know.