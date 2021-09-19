Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians In 1st UAE-Leg Tie Of IPL 2021

Dubai: Another nail-biting match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was concluded as the latter managed to win over the former with a charming note.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s batting and sensational bowling helped Chennai to beat Mumbai by 20 runs as the blue army scored 136/8.

After setting up the target of 157 runs in the first game of the UAE-leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) removed Mumbai Indians’ top wickets early.

MI without Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya found hard in the middle as CSK pacers were brilliant with the ball. Deepak Chahar struck twice while Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, and Shardul Thakur got one wicket in each.

Hazlewood got the big wicket of Kieron Pollard for 15 after MI lost Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in quick succession.

After winning the toss in the first game of the UAE-leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost four top wickets. CSK scored 156 runs with losing 6 wickets. Playing a scintillating inning, Gaikwad scored 88 runs with 9 fours and 4 sixes.

CSK are currently top on the IPL 2021 Points Table and registered five wins and two defeats before the season was postponed.