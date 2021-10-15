Chennai Super Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders to Lift Fourth IPL Trophy

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the IPL 2021 final to win their fourth title.

Shardul Thakur (3 for 38), Josh Hazlewood (2 for 29) and Ravindra Jadeja (2 for 37) bowled CSK to victory as they successfully defended 193 against a strong KKR batting lineup in Dubai. Kolkata openers Venkatesh Iyer (51) and Shubman Gill (50) were the only two useful contributions in the second half while the rest flopped.

KKR were restricted to 165/9 in 20 overs, with Thakur picking three wickets. Ruturaj Gaikwad overtook Punjab Kings’ skipper KL Rahul in the ‘Orange Cap’ race and provided a strong start to CSK along with fellow opener Faf du Plessis. By the end of the 8th over, CSK cruised to 61/0 against KKR in Dubai. Eventually, Sunil Narine provided the breakthrough by dismissing Gaikwad on 32. Du Plessis then brought up yet another 50, and with able support from Robin Uthappa, took CSK to 104/1 after 12 overs.

The two brought up their 50-run stand before Uthappa was caught LBW by Sunil Narine. Eventually, du Plessis smashed 86 off 59 balls, missing the Orange Cap by 2 runs, to power CSK to 192-3 in 20 overs. Moeen Ali (37*) and Robin Uthappa (31) played handy cameos.