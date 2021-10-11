Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals as Dhoni finishes off in style to take CSK into final

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings entered the Indian Premier League final after beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the first Qualifier here on Sunday.

CSK reached the target of 173 with two balls to spare with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni remaining not out on 18 off six deliveries. Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a 50-ball 70 while Robin Uthappa contributed a 44-ball 63. For DC, Tom Curran took three wickets while Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan got one each.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 60, Rishabh Pant 51 not out; Josh Hazlewood 2/29).

Chennai Super Kings: 173 for 6 in 19.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 70, Robin Uthappa 63; Tom Curran 3/29).