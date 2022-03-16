Chennai set to host 44th Chess Olympiad

India: Chennai will host the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 tentatively between July 26 and August 8 after it was decided to pull the event from Russia due to the ongoing event.

India had bid to host the tournament after the International Chess Federation (FIDE) took the Chess Olympiad and all other official competitions away from Russia because of their military operations on Ukraine.

The Tamil Nadu government made the announcement late on Tuesday night. “The Government of Tamil Nadu along with the All India Chess Federation is pleased to announce that India has won the bid to host FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 in Chennai. The tentative dates for FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 are 26th July 2022 to 8th August 2022,” an official statement from the government said.

“In the previous 43 times that the official FIDE Chess Olympiad has been organised since 1927 India has not once been able to be the host nation. We are delighted to have won the bid for the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 and will be working towards making it the best ever organised chess event,” the statement said.