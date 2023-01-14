Chennai: Five Held For Gang-rape Of College Student In Kanchipuram

Chennai: Police here have arrested five persons on charges gangrape of a college student on the outskirts of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu.

The college student was raped infront of her boyfriend.

As per reports, the incident took place on Thursday night when the five accused chanced upon the 19-year old girl and her boyfriend at a secluded spot near the Bengaluru-Puducherry outer ring road. The couple who had reportedly reached the spot at around 7 p.m. on Thursday, were noticed by two of the accused men who were consuming liquor nearby. The duo were then joined by three more persons.

Holding the boyfriend at knife point, the accused dragged the girl a little distance away and outraged her modesty.

However, the couple managed to escape the spot and informed their families.

Reportedly, the girl has been admitted to a hospital and a police complaint was filed by her father.

While five men have been arrested, seacrh is underway for the sixth accused, said sources.

All five persons have been booked for rape and remanded in judicial custody, it added.