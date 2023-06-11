Chennai-Bound Indigo Flight Returns To Delhi Soon After Take-Off Following Snag In Engine

New Delhi: An IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight (6E-2789) safely returned to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport within an hour of take-off on Saturday night following a snag in the engine.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the flight made a safe emergency landing with over 230 people onboard, reported ANI. The incident is another among the many where the flights have faced some kind of technical glitch mid-air resulting in emergency landings.

On Saturday, Air India’s flight AI180 from San Francisco to Mumbai was canceled owing to an unanticipated technical issue today. Affected passengers have been offered alternate flights or a full refund for the cancelled journey, according to a spokesperson, news agency ANI reported.

“We’ll also reimburse all expenses that our guests may incur towards hotel accommodation and transportation until they take flight,” Air India’s spokesperson said.

Earlier on Thursday, an Air India flight safely arrived in San Francisco with 216 passengers and 16 crew members aboard. This group had been stuck in Magadan, located in the far east of Russia, for two days due to an in-flight engine issue that forced their original plane to take a different course.

Air India had expressed remorse to their passengers for the considerable delay and acknowledged the inconvenience and disturbance it may have caused. Additionally, the airline offered a complete reimbursement of the ticket cost as well as a voucher for future air travel with Air India.

On June 6 at 4:23 am, Air India’s direct flight, AI-173 bound for San Francisco, departed from Delhi and its expected arrival time was 7 am (local time) the following day.

Nevertheless, while the flight was in progress, one of the aircraft’s engines experienced a malfunction, compelling the cockpit team to execute an emergency landing at an airport located in the coastal metropolis of Magadan.

On Wednesday, a ferry flight accompanied by a group of engineers and provisions was sent by Air India from Mumbai to Magadan to transport the stranded passengers and crew to their intended location. At 0614 hours on June 8 (local time), the plane landed at Magadan and later took off from the harbor city for San Francisco at 1027 hours.