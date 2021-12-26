CHEMCON-21: Naveen Says Odisha Marching Ahead With Industrial Development Powered By Metals & Mineral Sector

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today joined the inaugural session of CHEMCON-2021, an annual event of the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IIChE), a professional body of Chemical Engineering professionals in India.

This year IIChE-Bhubaneswar Regional Centre and CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar are organizing the event in association with the Institute of Chemical Technology-IndianOil Odisha Campus, Bhubaneswar. The CHEMCON-2021 and the 74th Annual Session of the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IIChE) are being held in Hybrid Mode from 26th to 30th December 2021.

Joining the inaugural session of CHEMCON-2021 as Chief Guest, the Odisha CM extend warm greetings to all the delegates. “This year’s theme for CHEMCON “Sustainable utilization of resources for chemical and mineral sector” is an extremely important one for the Government of Odisha as well. My Government has taken several measures over the years to ensure that we sustainably leverage our natural resources for the development of the State and its people,” said Naveen.

“Odisha has been marching ahead on the path of industrial development powered by the metals and mineral sector. We have consistently been ranked amongst the top States in terms of live manufacturing investments in India,” he added.

“As we look towards the future, we have taken concerted efforts to diversify the industry portfolio of the State. In view of this, my Government has identified the Chemicals and Petrochemicals sector as a key focus sector,” the Chief Minister said.

“Taking the mantra of ‘infrastructure-led-development’, we are coming up with Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region in Paradeep and port-related industrial complex at Dhamra and Gopalpur that will further aid the growth of the Chemicals sector in the State,” Patnaik added.

The Odisha Chief Minister said he hopes that CHEMCON-2021 will come up with new and innovative ideas towards even more sustainable ways of resource utilization in the chemical and mineral sector that will further aid our efforts in developing Odisha into a global player in the Chemicals sector.

Patnaik also requested all the entrepreneurs attending the event to explore Odisha. “If you consider Odisha as your next investment destination, I assure you, the Government of Odisha will provide you with the best-in-class facilitation and enabling environment for growth. I wish the event a grand success,” the Odisha CM concluded.