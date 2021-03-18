Chehre: Trailer Of Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Out
Mumbai: The first trailer for Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming starrer Chehre has been released today.
Directed by Rumy Jafry, the movie is about an octogenarian with a penchant for a real life game of Clue.
Besides Amitabh and Emraan, the film also features Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.
AMITABH – EMRAAN: #CHEHRE TRAILER IS CAPTIVATING… Teams #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi for the first time… #PVR Pictures comes on board to distribute in #India… 9 April 2021 release… #ChehreTrailer… pic.twitter.com/JNPEKtPDpA
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2021
The film was earlier supposed to release on April 30 but has been rescheduled for April 9.