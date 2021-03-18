Chehre: Trailer Of Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Out

Mumbai: The first trailer for Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming starrer Chehre has been released today.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, the movie is about an octogenarian with a penchant for a real life game of Clue.

Besides Amitabh and Emraan, the film also features Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

The film was earlier supposed to release on April 30 but has been rescheduled for April 9.