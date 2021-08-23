‘Chehre’ Title Track Unveiled: Big B Recites Poem

Mumbai: The makers Chehre have released a title track featuring Big B’s baritone, as he recites a poem about different faces of people.

In the video, the actor was seen reciting a poem about various emotions hinting at how the film might show all of its characters in black and white. With lines like “jism chale jaayenge, par zinda rahenge chehre,” one can only guess the plot of the upcoming release. The song does not have much of a melody but stressed more on Amitabh Bachchan’s recitation with an eye-catching play of the imagery.

Notably, “Chehre” is finally releasing in theatres on the 27th of August and stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Amitabh Bachchan essays the role of a lawyer, while Emraan Hashmi is seen essaying the role of a businessman in the movie, which will be an absolute mystery thriller. The movie also stars Krystle D’souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, Drithiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is directed by Rumy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.