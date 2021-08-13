Chehre: New Teaser Out, Rhea Chakraborty Makes Fleeting Appearance

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer, Chehre, the makers on Friday released a new teaser on social media.

Film critic Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter and shared the teaser.

AMITABH – EMRAAN: ‘CHEHRE’ NEW TRAILER DROPS… Team #Chehre unveils the new dialogue trailer, featuring #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi… Directed by Rumy Jafry… Produced by @anandpandit63 and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd… In *cinemas* on 27 Aug 2021. pic.twitter.com/W7kZxJv6EY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2021

The film predominantly features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, with Rhea Chakraborty making fleeting appearances.

Chehre, directed by Rumi Jafry, also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film, which was earlier slated for an April release, will now be out in theatres on August 27.