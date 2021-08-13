Chehre
Entertainment

Chehre: New Teaser Out, Rhea Chakraborty Makes Fleeting Appearance

By PragativadiNews
0 7

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer, Chehre, the makers on Friday released a new teaser on social media.

Film critic Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter and shared the teaser.

<>

</>

The film predominantly features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, with Rhea Chakraborty making fleeting appearances.

Chehre, directed by Rumi Jafry, also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film, which was earlier slated for an April release, will now be out in theatres on August 27.

PragativadiNews 7601 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking