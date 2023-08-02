Cheetah Death Count at Kuno Climbs to 9 as Female Dies

Madhya Pradesh: A female cheetah ‘Dhatri’ was found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Wednesday morning. Officials are conducting a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

This is the latest in a series of cheetah deaths at the Kuno National Park, where 20 cheetahs were imported from South Africa and Namibia as part of an ambitious initiative known as Project Cheetah. The project aims to repopulate the Indian landscape with these majestic felines, which had become extinct in the country nearly seven decades ago.

Since their reintroduction, a total of nine cheetahs have now tragically died. These include three cubs that were born by the cheetahs brought from Africa.

The causes of these deaths have been attributed to various factors. Some experts suggest that intra-species fights, diseases, accidents before and after release, and injuries sustained during hunting could be potential causes. Predatory attacks by other animals and heatstroke have also been cited as possible reasons.

There is also controversy around the use of radio collars on cheetahs. Some experts have argued that these collars, which are used for tracking and monitoring the animals, have led to skin infections due to constant wetness during the monsoon season. These infections reportedly attracted flies, leading to maggot infestations and septicaemia, a serious blood infection that proved fatal for some of the cheetahs.