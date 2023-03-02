Cheeni Kum Actress Swini Khara Is Now Engaged

Mumbai: Remember Amitabh Bachchan’s 9-year-old neighbour Sexy in Cheeni Kum? The actress Swini Khara announced her engagement with dreamy pictures.

The actress got engaged to her boyfriend Urvish Desai.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old posed photos of her wearing a lavender lehenga choli with a matha patti. Sharing the same, she wrote, “I’d marry you with paper rings #SwiniGotHerVish (sic).”

Avika Gor, who recently made her relationship Insta-official, congratulated Swini on her new beginnings.

Swini Khara kickstarted her career as a child artiste in Baa, Bahoo Aur Baby. She has been a part of many hit projects. However, her character Sexy in 2007 film Cheeni Kum was when she became a household name. She played a cancer patient who also happened to be Amitabh Bachchan’s close friend in the critically-acclaimed film. She has been a part of films like Parineeta, Paathshala and TV soaps such as Dill Mill Gayye, CID, and others.