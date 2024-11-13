The Bali Yatra festival is scheduled to be held from 15.11.2024 to 22.11.2024 in Bhubaneswar City at Bankual. To ensure better convenience, free flow of traffic and in the larger interest of public safety, the Commissionerate Police has imposed certain restrictions and parking arrangements from 2 PM to till the disposal of the crowd.

Heavy vehicles are not allowed to ply from Gandhi Chhak to Sai Mandir Chhak, Lingipur Chhak to Tankapani Road and from Hi-Tech Chhak to Tankapani Bridge.

People coming from Sai Temple Square towards Bali Yatra Ground will not be allowed to ply their vehicles from the blocking point and park their vehicles at designated parking places at Crystal Mandap and KM Convention. Vehicles are allowed to pass over the Tankapani Bridge.

People coming from Rangabazar Side towards Bali Yatra Ground will not be allowed to ply their vehicles from the blocking point at the bridge end and park their vehicles at the designated parking place at the Rangbazar parking point.

People coming from Balakati Side towards Bali Yatra Ground will not be allowed to ply their vehicles from the blocking point at the bridge end and park their vehicles at the designated parking place at Gadasrirampur parking point.

People coming from the Hi-Tech Medical side and Bankual village side towards Bali Yatra Ground will not be allowed to ply their vehicle from the blocking point at Balunkeswar Temple Gada and park their vehicles at the designated parking place at Balunkeswar Gada parking point, Gas Godown parking point.